HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday morning State Senator John Velis will join Holyoke City Officials to announce new state funding for the Holyoke War Memorial.

Over $50k dollars was set aside in the state budget for the memorial meant to fund restoration and repair efforts of Holyoke’s Lady Liberty.

There will be a news conference today at 11:30 at Veterans Memorial Park to discuss the future of the project.