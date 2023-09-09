SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival in Springfield. The festivities kicked off on Saturday and features hundreds of artists and crafters.

The festival has become become the longest-running arts and crafts fair in the pioneer valley. More than 90 exhibitors, food vendors and musicians line historic Mattoon Street.

Springfield City Counselor, Jesse Lederman, explained how this event celebrates the local community, “well it brings forward a really great opportunity in many aspects certainly as an economic driver for small businesses but also high light some of the attributes of the downtown Springfield folks might not otherwise see.”

If you didn’t make it down Saturday, the festival continues Sunday at 10 a.m. and there’s free parking in the TD Bank Lot on Dwight Street and Harrison Avenue. On street parking is also free on the weekends.