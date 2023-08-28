SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On September 9th and 10th, downtown Springfield will host the 50th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival.

On Saturday, the festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, the festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Strolling entertainers will perform throughout the event.

This year’s festival will feature a number of talented musical artists. The concert features some of the city’s favorite local performers, including the father-daughter “power duo” Adelaide Punkin, violinist Stacia Filipiak, double bassist Joel Meginksy, accordionist Paul Grzebieniowski, and fifer William Hart.

The oldest arts and crafts show in Western Massachusetts is held in the city’s first historic district on a street lined with restored brick Victorian row houses. The following vendors will be offering food items and beverages: Granny’s Baking Table, SouLao’d Kitchen, Wicked Whisk, Nosh, Thai Chili Food Truck, Monsoon Roastery, Vegan Pizza Land, Moe’s Dogs, P’Frogi by Irida, Island Cow Ice Cream, Allechant Macarons, CremeBru.LA, Sweet Babu’s, Vermont Vermouth, Easthampton Cider, Wicked Good Treats by Elaine, Salt Box Seasonings, Patty Cakes Gourmet Cakes, Everythang Sauce, Tribe Power Bites, and Everythang Sauce will be available for purchase.

Mattoon Street is located near the Springfield Museums of Chestnut Street. The TD Bank parking lot on Dwight Street and Harrison Avenue is a free parking lot for the Festival. On weekends, on-street parking is free.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.