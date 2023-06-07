HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pinning ceremony was held honoring 52 students who received their Nursing degrees at Holyoke Community College.

In a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Community College, the students graduated from its Associate in Science in Nursing degree program on May 25. These soon-to-be registered nursing professionals will sit for their exams before becoming licensed.

The graduates lit candles, received their nursing pin from a registered nurse, and recited the Nightingale Pledge.

“Practical Nurse Pledge”, a modern version based on the “Nightingale Pledge” from Wikipedia:

Before God and those assembled here, I solemnly pledge;

To adhere to the code of ethics of the nursing profession;

To co-operate faithfully with the other members of the nursing team and to carry out faithfully and to the best of my ability the instructions of the physician or the nurse who may be assigned to supervise my work;

I will not do anything evil or malicious and I will not knowingly give any harmful drug or assist in malpractice.

I will not reveal any confidential information that may come to my knowledge in the course of my work.

And I pledge myself to do all in my power to raise the standards and prestige of the practical nursing;

May my life be devoted to service and to the high ideals of the nursing profession.

Class of 2023 nursing graduates:

Agawam: Kathryn Cardin



Amherst: Becky Lexial



Chicopee: Matthew Aube Paris Beaudette Michelle Cosme Serrano Amber Doucette Yana Dyurteyeva Madeline Fenderson Billie Jean Jackson Sam Methe Jamie Schmitt Evans Wangari



East Longmeadow: Ryan Skowron



Easthampton: Ash Berman Noelle Fournier Vadym Malenkyy



Florence: Enette Claxton-Toliver Kerry Jo Nagel



Glastonbury, Conn.: Lillian Doherty



Hadley : Leigh Montemagni

:

Hartford, Conn: Latisha Abraham Chelsea Daniels



Holyoke: Jessica Boulanger Elissa Dingman



Ludlow: Briana Silva



Northampton: Tanner Johnson



Russell: Jennifer Lagoy



South Hadley: Monica Drew Victor Koskey Jackie Tran



Southampton: Shelley Mather



Southwick Jacquelyn Crosler Rosemary Dennis



Springfield: Makailah Desharnais Samuel Farinloye Jose Flores Jessica Tynea Johnson Crystal Pares Jennifer Rivera Amarilys Sepulveda Mildred Veronica Velez



Thorndike: Megan Williams



Ware: Jenafer Kularski



Waterbury, Conn.: Kaye-Loni Johnson



West Springfield: Ahmed Aljanabi Alison Hansen Laura Levin Maurice Ramogi

