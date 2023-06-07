HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pinning ceremony was held honoring 52 students who received their Nursing degrees at Holyoke Community College.
In a news release sent to 22News from Holyoke Community College, the students graduated from its Associate in Science in Nursing degree program on May 25. These soon-to-be registered nursing professionals will sit for their exams before becoming licensed.
The graduates lit candles, received their nursing pin from a registered nurse, and recited the Nightingale Pledge.
“Practical Nurse Pledge”, a modern version based on the “Nightingale Pledge” from Wikipedia:
Before God and those assembled here, I solemnly pledge;
To adhere to the code of ethics of the nursing profession;
To co-operate faithfully with the other members of the nursing team and to carry out faithfully and to the best of my ability the instructions of the physician or the nurse who may be assigned to supervise my work;
I will not do anything evil or malicious and I will not knowingly give any harmful drug or assist in malpractice.
I will not reveal any confidential information that may come to my knowledge in the course of my work.
And I pledge myself to do all in my power to raise the standards and prestige of the practical nursing;
May my life be devoted to service and to the high ideals of the nursing profession.
Class of 2023 nursing graduates:
- Agawam:
- Kathryn Cardin
- Amherst:
- Becky Lexial
- Chicopee:
- Matthew Aube
- Paris Beaudette
- Michelle Cosme Serrano
- Amber Doucette
- Yana Dyurteyeva
- Madeline Fenderson
- Billie Jean Jackson
- Sam Methe
- Jamie Schmitt
- Evans Wangari
- East Longmeadow:
- Ryan Skowron
- Easthampton:
- Ash Berman
- Noelle Fournier
- Vadym Malenkyy
- Florence:
- Enette Claxton-Toliver
- Kerry Jo Nagel
- Glastonbury, Conn.:
- Lillian Doherty
- Hadley:
- Leigh Montemagni
- Hartford, Conn:
- Latisha Abraham
- Chelsea Daniels
- Holyoke:
- Jessica Boulanger
- Elissa Dingman
- Ludlow:
- Briana Silva
- Northampton:
- Tanner Johnson
- Russell:
- Jennifer Lagoy
- South Hadley:
- Monica Drew
- Victor Koskey
- Jackie Tran
- Southampton:
- Shelley Mather
- Southwick
- Jacquelyn Crosler
- Rosemary Dennis
- Springfield:
- Makailah Desharnais
- Samuel Farinloye
- Jose Flores
- Jessica Tynea Johnson
- Crystal Pares
- Jennifer Rivera
- Amarilys Sepulveda
- Mildred Veronica Velez
- Thorndike:
- Megan Williams
- Ware:
- Jenafer Kularski
- Waterbury, Conn.:
- Kaye-Loni Johnson
- West Springfield:
- Ahmed Aljanabi
- Alison Hansen
- Laura Levin
- Maurice Ramogi
- Westfield:
- Lindsay Hawley
- Valeriy Kuznetsov
- Courtney Munns
- Jocelyn Soto