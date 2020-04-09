568 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,507 tested so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Thursday morning, Baystate Health has tested a total of 2,507 individuals, 568 of those are positive.

Since Wednesday, 35 more people have tested positive for the virus and 107 more have been tested. A total of 1,903 of those tests have come back negative and 36 are still pending.

Baystate Health is caring for 179 hospitalized patients who are confirmed positive for COVID-19, 29 of whom are in a critical care unit. Twelve hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

According to Baystate Health, nearly two-thirds of the total confirmed patients with COVID-19 either never needed to be admitted (188) or were discharged and are recovering (135).

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative and are not broken up by individual hospitals.