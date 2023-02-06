SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been just over two weeks since a Springfield man has gone missing in the eastern part of the state. Monday evening, 22News heard from his wife who is asking the public for help to find him.

The 57-year-old Jefferey Allard, who is originally from Ware but is a current resident of Springfield, went missing on January 22nd leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. His wife tonight telling 22News that her family has been going to the eastern part of the state to help in the search efforts.

Marlborough Police have been dispatching K-9 units in the search, along with a diving team in a nearby reservoir. Allard’s wife, sent a message of hope to her husband Monday night.

“We love him and we miss him, we want him to come home and we want to get him the help that he needs and we want to move forward. You have to remember that people need help, and we all need a little bit of help. We all need somebody to say, “It’s ok,” you know? “It’s ok and we are all here. We are here to listen and we are here to help.”

Allard is described to have short, brown, curly hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a dark grey hooded jacket with a Coca-Cola logo on the right side.

Anyone who may have seen him or has any information should call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508)-485-1212.