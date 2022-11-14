HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal judge has approved a $58 million settlement for the veterans and families impacted by the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in 2020.

Federal Judge Mark Mastroianni approved the settlement Monday. The payout will be divided into two classes:

Class A: Veterans and estates of veterans who had COVID-19 and survived between March 1, 2020 and June 23, 2020

Estates of veterans who died from COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and June 23, 2020

The approved settlement will resolve all claims relating to the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility during the covered dates.

