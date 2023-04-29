SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kids will be able to fish with Springfield Police, Fire, and other safety officials and community members at the 58th Annual Cote-Sullivan Youth Fishing Derby, Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders on Saturday.

The Springfield Police Department, Fire Department, and Parks Department will join together for the Springfield Lodge of Elks 58th Annual Cote-Sullivan Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday at Forest Park.

This event is a free fishing program for kids up to age 12, according to the Springfield Police Department. Kids will be able to learn the basics of fishing from experienced volunteers and they will be able to fish in Forest Park with the Police, Fire, and other safety officials and community members.

Fishing equipment will be provided if anyone needs it, and trophies will also be awarded for catching a tagged trout. Prizes and raffles will also be given out throughout the day.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood will be at the fishing derby. Mayor Sarno states, “My administration has long supported this family-friendly community event for our youth. I want to thank my brother and sister Elks from the Springfield Elks Lodge #61 for working together with our brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Police and Fire Departments, including our Forest Park C3 Policing Unit, Parks Department, Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and his Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the US Fish and Wildlife Services and the State Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, in making this 58th Annual Fishing Derby event such a success in our beautiful Forest Park.”

The fishing derby will be held at Forest Park in Blarney Pond on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.