5G cellphone service could be coming to West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield could be getting an upgrade in cellphone service, if the town council approves it, the decision has been postponed twice.

West Springfield would be upgrading to 5G service, which is just the next generation of cell phone service. However, it hasn’t been approved by the town council so residents will have to wait a little longer for faster service.

Have you ever noticed the different looking utility poles around the town?

Many people haven’t. It’s called a booster, which helps carry cell phone service throughout West Springfield. Currently, the town has 4G service, but now because of new technology, cell phone companies offer 5G service which is the same as before just a little faster.

By cell phone companies upgrading to the new service, the hope is to help service in the area, which can be a problem in certain spots.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said, “Parts of town is known to have dead spots and this is one way to try ad fix it. They are looking to improve their tower coverage area at the same time but there are certainly some historic spots.”

Reichelt also explained that the installation and the maintenance of boosters are not the town’s responsibility. They are managed by cell phone companies in partnership with Eversource.

The town council is expected to vote on 5G at their next meeting which is the 22.