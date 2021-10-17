5K Halloween event held for Ludlow boy with muscular dystrophy

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 friends and neighbors took part in the 5K Halloween extravaganza event at Stanley Park, either running and walking.

Not only did this party in the park please 6-year-old Adrian Diaz of Ludlow, but the money raised will help pay medical bills. Adrian suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

“You know medical bills with a child with disabilities, as they get older, they get more needs,” Adrian’s grandmother, Lynn Daniels told 22News.

Looking out at their many neighbors who came through for them at this Halloween-themed event is such a source of joy for Adrian’s parents, Cassie and Jose Diaz.

“I’m so excited for everyone’s support,” Cassie expressed. “Having a child with disabilities sometimes you feel alone. It’s an amazing thing to have all these people we love and care about here to support us.”

While Jose added, “I’m glad and honored everybody came to support our cause, it means a lot to us too.”

And so on this crisp autumn day, the Diaz family and their many friends and supporters moved along bristly, making certain Cassie and Jose Diaz have the means to pay the medical bills for 6-year-old Adrian Diaz, the courageous child combating a dreaded illness.