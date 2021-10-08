5K Halloween-themed event being held for Ludlow boy

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5K run, walk, or roll event is being held at Stanley Park in Westfield October 17 to benefit Adrian, a 6-year-old who is fighting a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy called Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2.

Adrian’s 5K Run, Walk & Roll Halloween Extravaganza event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. which will feature trick-or-treat stations plus a post race get together with music and snacks, raffles and more for a good cause. The sports-themed raffle will feature items from Adrian’s grandfather, Scott Daniels, who is a former NHL player for the Springfield Indians, Whalers, Flyers, and Devils.

Halloween costumes encouraged and all ages are welcome to participate. The race is $25 for those 13 and older or $15 for those 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit a fundraising campaign with the national nonprofit Help Hope Live in honor of Adrian Diaz from Ludlow.

Courtesy: Help Hope Live

Adrian is fighting for his mobility and his health, by attending weekly therapy sessions, treatments, and appointments in Boston, which is a long drive each way for his family.

The cost of Adrian’s treatments and therapies are not fully covered by insurance. The Diaz family pays out of pocket for physical therapy and occupational therapy, and the high cost limits their ability to give Adrian the best care and equipment possible to support his long-term mobility and health needs.