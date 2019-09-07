5K road race in Holyoke marks halfway point to St. Patrick’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The race is on to the St. Patrick’s Parade… at least we’re halfway there.

Dozens of runners laced up their sneakers for Saturday’s annual Halfway 5K Road Race in Holyoke. The race kicks off the halfway point to St. Patrick’s Day.

A celebration filled with food and live music was waiting at the finish line for runners and families.

Conner Riel ran in Saturday’s event. He told 22News he was prepared for the race, “Yeah, I like to run a few times a week. Usually around 2 or 3 miles so this is just perfect for me. Nothing more!”

The 69th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22, and the 45th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be one day before, on Saturday March 21th.