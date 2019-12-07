5th Annual “Cop on Top” fundraiser on Chicopee Walmart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local Police officers are holding the fifth annual “Cop on Top” fundraiser on the roof of Walmart in Chicopee.

For the fifth year in a row, police officers from around Hampden County are standing on top of the roof of Walmart for 12 hours to benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts.

The event is coordinated by the Chicopee Police Department and Hampden County Sheriff’s department torch run program.

The officers began the event at 7am and will be up there until 7pm.

Their goal is to raise at least nine thousand dollars for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

For the past three years, they’ve raised at least 8 thousand dollars during the event.

Since they’ve started the event they’ve raised 35 thousand dollars for the organizations.