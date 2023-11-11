SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A local business is celebrating the holiday by handing out bracelets to veterans.

For the month of November, 6 Bricks Dispensary in Springfield is handing out bracelets to every veteran who enters to store as a way of thanking them for their service.

22News spoke with local veteran Philip Lafountaine, who also works at the 6 Bricks Dispensary on why they are running this campaign. “The trials and tribulations are that we go through, whether we’ve served overseas or just serving abroad, spending time away from family… There’s a lot of sacrifices that are made. We want to be able to give back in any way we can.”

6 Bricks is also running a donation campaign in partnership with Green Meadows Dispensary in Southbridge for local non-profits that support veterans.