6 Bricks granted provision license for Springfield’s first retail pot shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is one step closer to getting the city’s first retail marijuana dispensary.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has granted a provisional license to a company called 6 Bricks. 6 Bricks is the first Springfield dispensary to reach this stage in the licensing process, but it’s also a first for the industry in many other aspects.

“We are just as commuted as we were a year ago to getting this done and bringing adult-use cannabis to the city of Springfield, CEO of 6 Bricks, Payton Shubrick said.”

6 Bricks is one of four proposed recreational marijuana shops granted permits by the city last year to operate in Springfield and now it will likely be the first to open. Despite the provisional license, the dispensary is still a long way from operating.

The license just means that 6 Bricks has the proper paperwork and can move on to the construction of the property at 250 Albany St. Not only is 6 bricks paving the way in Springfield, but in the industry as well. It’s one of only a handful of women – minority-owned dispensaries in Massachusetts.

“If we look at the industry right now, it’s been 82 percent and 85 percent white male,” Shubrick said. “If we look at the community of the city of Springfield what we can say is that we really have representation from the community participating in this emerging industry and not every city and town can do that.”

In order to open, 6 bricks need the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to review and approve their architectural plan. According to Shubrick, those plans are in the process of being developed.

There is no timeline on when 6 bricks will open, it could be quite a while.