SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Cannabis dispensary, 6 bricks, will be offering a fresh start to those with non-violent drug convictions.

To assist disenfranchised people get better employment and opportunities by clearing records of past minor offenses in Springfield. Expungement clinics will be part of their mission to promote equity and right past wrongs.

Ariaun Stewart, Head of HR & Community Responsibility at 6 Brick’s, said, “We consider ourselves proud to be in the City of Springfield and committed to doing our part in assisting in righting wrongs and advancing equity within cannabis. This expungement clinic will help those in sealing and expunging records related to cannabis crimes to have a better opportunity in their futures.”

“It has been heartbreaking for me and my family to listen to the stories of people who have been labeled as criminals for past offenses that in many instances are not even illegal now under Massachusetts law. So many of these people just need help to know how to appropriately and legally correct and clear their records. That is what we are going to do,” said Payton Shubrick, Founder, and CEO of 6 Bricks.

This event is expected to draw a large crowd and aligns with 6 Brick’s mission to inspire the community through people, plants, and purpose.

The clinic is being held at the dispensary on April 16th from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., sponsored by Treeworks, Local Roots, SafeTiva, HelloHigh, and Community Legal Aid to help individuals with criminal records related to nonviolent drug offenses, particularly cannabis offenses, clear their records.