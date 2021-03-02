6 Dr. Seuss books to cease publication due to racial imagery

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The organization that preserves the legacy of the late children’s author and Springfield native Dr. Seuss has announced they will cease the publication and licensing of six of his books, due to portrayals they call “hurtful and wrong.”

The titles that will cease publication include Seuss’ first published children’s book, the Springfield-inspired “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” The complete list of books that will cease publication are:

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street

If I Ran the Zoo

McElligot’s Pool

On Beyond Zebra!

Scrambled Eggs Super!

The Cat’s Quizzer

In a statement posted Tuesday morning on their official Facebook page, Dr. Seuss Enterprises wrote that they had made the decision to do so last year.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

The announcement comes on what would have been the late author’s 117th birthday, a date that is celebrated as “Read Across America Day.” It also comes as a school district in Virginia announced they would be de-emphasizing the Seuss connection to Read Across America Day, due to the prevalence of racial caricatures in some of the author’s works.