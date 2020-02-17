6 months until real ID’s are required to fly within the United States

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- If you’re planning to fly on a trip after October 1st you will need to get a Massachusetts real ID before your vacation.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, this change is being made to make it harder for terrorists to use fake IDs. These REAL ID diver’s licenses and identification cards have a star in the upper right corner inside a gold circle.

As of October 1st, you’ll need a Real ID or a passport to fly within the U-S or to enter federal buildings.

One Springfield resident said he hasn’t gotten his Real ID yet but plans to get one before the deadline.

“I think most people will comply and get one, I don’t travel a heck of a lot so I don’t feel pressed to get one,” Springfield resident Blaine Stevens said.

In order to get a Real ID, you must go to your local RMV Service Center and show documents that prove your Massachusetts residency and U.S. citizenship.

A birth certificate or passport are examples of necessary documents. It is also required to provide proof of your social security number.

All real ID’s must be picked up in person, but the process can be started online.