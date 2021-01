SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross assisted six people who were forced out of their home in Springfield after a house fire on Friday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was at 22 Chapin Terrace.

Firefighters were able to put it out safely before 3 p.m.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire started due to an electrical malfunction.

It is unclear when the six people will be able to return home.