6 people hospitalized after accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Six people were injured in a two-car crash in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, fire crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pine Street and Maple Street just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Tetreault said fire crews had to rescue two people trapped inside of the vehicles.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, six people were taken to a nearby hospital, including two children. No word on the extent of their injuries.

When our 22News crew arrived around noon, the intersection of Maple Street and Pine Street was closed. No word on when the intersection will be reopened.

The accident involved a Honda Civic and a Honda Accord.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update you as more information is available.