SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five adults and one child are without a home after a fire on David Street in Springfield early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to the fire at 102 David Street around 2:43 a.m. and put it out around 4:13 a.m. The fire appeared to have started in the basement.

The fire on David Street in Springfield appears to have started in the basement (Photo: Springfield FD)

The six people that were in the home are being assisted by the Red Cross. One person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.