LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two 6-year-old girls in Longmeadow held their first lemonade stand Wednesday to raise money for a good cause.

The girls set up their stand in a shopping plaza on Longmeadow Street Wednesday afternoon. They raised more than $40 in the first ten minutes they were open. The spirit of entrepreneurship and love of dogs is what brought these two girls together.

“We’re raising money for the Dakin Animal Shelter Society down in Springfield, for all the animals… not just the dogs,” said Kathleen Rinaldi of Longmeadow.

The Rinaldi Foundation is going to match the earnings from the stand and make another donation.