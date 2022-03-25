SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 60 of the top local high school senior basketball players took to the court at the Basketball Hall of Fame Friday night.

This is the Western Mass All-Star Games, all happening under the big basketball dome.

This game marked a milestone for one of the coaches, it being his last game before retiring.

“It’s special just to watch them grow and become young men in front of my eyes. I look forward to what they’re going to do next year as they start their collegiate careers. It’s going to be fun to watch.,” Dion Byrd, Head Coach of Bay State Academy, told 22News.

