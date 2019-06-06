600+ customers lost power in Springfield outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people in Springfield’s Six Corners neighborhood woke up without power Thursday morning.



Eversource Energy reported three separate outages in the neighborhood, all of which started at around 1:45 Thursday morning. In total, there were 697 customers without power as of 5:45 A.M.

At least one of those outages, centered around Clifton Avenue, was blamed on equipment failure.

Power had been restored during the 6:00 hour to most customers, but more than 100 customers in the Dexter Street area were still without power as of 8:15 A.M.