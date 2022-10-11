HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patricks’ Committee of Holyoke announced its 65th Thomas F. Rohan award winner on Tuesday. The winner is a long-standing member of the Parade Committee who has made significant contributions to the parade and the association.

This year’s winner is Cathy McEvady. She is a 25-year member and a co-chair of the Ambassador’s Breakfast. In the past, she took on many different roles and other members have applauded Cathy for her hard work.

Cathy, along with the other 2023 award winners will be recognized at an event in February.