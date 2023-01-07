HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will select five women on Saturday who will be in the Grand Colleen’s Court for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

The application requirements are that the young woman must be single, no less than 17 years old by March 17, 2023, a senior in high school, not more than 24 years old by March 17, 2023, a resident of either Holyoke or South Hadley, and is able to claim Irish ancestry and completion of the resume.

Saturday starts with the women being interviewed by the judges in the morning and then in the evening, the pageant portion of the event, each woman will walk the stage at Holyoke High School in evening wear in front of judges, friends, family, and the local community. A combined score from the morning interview and the evening pageant are tallied, and the five young women with the highest scores will be announced as the 2023 Holyoke Colleens.

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade will be on March 19 and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on March 18th.

The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will be held on Saturday at Holyoke High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for seniors, and children under 12 will be free. Entertainment will be before the Pageant and during the intermission by the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band and local young Irish step dancers. There will also be raffles, refreshments, and shamrock good luck cards for the contestants will be available for purchase.

The 10 contestants in alphabetical order are the following: