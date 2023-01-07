HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will select five women on Saturday who will be in the Grand Colleen’s Court for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.
The application requirements are that the young woman must be single, no less than 17 years old by March 17, 2023, a senior in high school, not more than 24 years old by March 17, 2023, a resident of either Holyoke or South Hadley, and is able to claim Irish ancestry and completion of the resume.
Saturday starts with the women being interviewed by the judges in the morning and then in the evening, the pageant portion of the event, each woman will walk the stage at Holyoke High School in evening wear in front of judges, friends, family, and the local community. A combined score from the morning interview and the evening pageant are tallied, and the five young women with the highest scores will be announced as the 2023 Holyoke Colleens.
The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade will be on March 19 and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on March 18th.
The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will be held on Saturday at Holyoke High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for seniors, and children under 12 will be free. Entertainment will be before the Pageant and during the intermission by the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band and local young Irish step dancers. There will also be raffles, refreshments, and shamrock good luck cards for the contestants will be available for purchase.
The 10 contestants in alphabetical order are the following:
- Abby Rose Glasheen- Holyoke, age 21, Holyoke High School graduate, currently at Westfield State University majoring: in Health Sciences.
- Caroline Sullivan Leahy- Holyoke, age 20, Saint Mary’s Parish High School graduate, currently at Saint Anselm College majoring in Junior Elementary Education.
- Catherine Mary Keane- Holyoke, age 22, Holyoke High School graduate, currently at Sacred Heart University majoring in Psychology.
- Ellie Rose Westcott- Holyoke, age 22, Holyoke High School graduate,?
- Grace Madison Ryan- South Hadley, age 19, South Hadley High School graduate, currently at Central Connecticut State University.
- Hayley Helena O’Brien- Holyoke, age 21, South Hadley High School graduate, currently at Elms College majoring in Criminal Justice.
- Lauren Nicole Ryan- Holyoke, age 21, Holyoke High School graduate, currently at Roger Williams University majoring in Finance.
- Mara Moriarty Downie- Holyoke, age 19, St. Mary’s Parish High School graduate, currently at Mount Holyoke College majoring in Psychology & Art.
- Mya Donnelly-Scott- Holyoke, age 19, Hampshire Regional High School graduate, currently at DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology, Inc.
- Rachel Elizabeth Gouin- South Hadley, age 18, currently at South Hadley High School.