CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) -The 68th annual Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball took place at the Knights of Columbus in Chicopee Saturday night.

Fourteen young contestants were competing for the crown. The judges narrowed the field to five contestants based on their score of their accomplishments that included personality, poise and appearance.

The top five contestants participated in an interview, to determine which will represent the city of Chicopee, and the city of Holyoke at the St. Patrick’s Parade.

“They are here tonight to try to become our Colleen of Chicopee and the court,” said Meghan Balakier, Community member of the Colleen Court. She told 22News, “They will be representing Chicopee in all of the events that we have going from the parade to different ones throughout the year.”

You will be able to see the 2022 Colleen Court on Sunday, March 20 during the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and right here on 22News.



