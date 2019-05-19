695 degrees awarded in Springfield College’s Commencement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 695 Bachelor’s degrees were awarded Sunday for Springfield College’s Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony.

The ceremony was held at MassMutual Center and featured Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian Jon Meacham as the keynote speaker.

He will receive an honorary doctor of Humanics degree from the college.

One college graduate told 22News about his time at Springfield College. “We all made a lot of great memories here, I’m glad I get to spend it with some of my really good friends but it’s really hard knowing we are going on different paths,” Joseph Medina said. “I don’t know when I’m going to see these guys again but it’s still a really great feeling to be done.”

Many graduating college graduates fear leaving their comfort zone of school and entering the real world. But, one graduate said she’s excited for the next chapter of her life.

“Just heading out into the real world, learning how to pay bills but looking forward to start a new chapter and have something good come,” Gracie Restituyl told 22News.

Although many graduates leave school and begin their careers, others go on to continue their education.

Kayla Kohanski told 22News, “It’s very bittersweet. I’m a little sad but I’ll be here for another year of academics. I’m in the oocupational therapy program so I’m still here for one more year and then I have clinicals after that so it’s not too bitter at this point.”

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who were not in attendence Sunday, were honored at the ceremony as recipients of the 2019 Springfield College Humanics Achievement Award.

Between the graduate ceremony Saturday and the undergraduate ceremony Sunday, a total of 1,265 degrees were awarded.

