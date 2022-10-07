SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Indian Orchard will gather to enjoy the 6th annual food truck festival on Saturday.

People will gather to enjoy a live band, food trucks, vendors, kid’s activities, and special community recognitions. Representative Orlando Ramos in collaboration with Indian Orchard Citizen Council will host the free public event.

“This year we are focusing on making sure our youth have activities that are organized and engaging with our newly formed youth council,” said Zaida Govan, the President of the IOCC Board.

Representative Orlando Ramos said, “This is a great opportunity for the Indian Orchard community to meet neighbors and have fun with family.”

Bad News Jazz & Blues Orchestra is scheduled to perform from 12 to 2 p.m.

The festival will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 117 Main Street, across from Myrtle Street Park.