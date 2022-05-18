SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastfield Mall parking lot was taken over Wednesday by the sixth annual Stars and Stripes Day.

The fair gave veterans a chance to see what services are available to them and help get them connected. This was hosted by Springfield Partners for Community Action.

Veterans and family members could go from one booth to the next, learning about everything from veterans advocacy agencies to job opportunities.

Terrylynn Foley served in the Air Force and was a part of Operation Desert Storm. She said after visiting a few booths, she’s already learned a lot about the benefits that are available to her, and she’s glad she can connect with her fellow veterans.

“This is home, this feels right, it’s normal,” Foley said. “And I get to see other veterans and talk to people. It makes me happy actually.”

They also honored five veterans outreach programs at the event, giving them awards for the services they provide veterans and their families.