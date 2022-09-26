SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are seven confirmed cases of Canine Parvovirus in the State Street area of Springfield in the last month.

According to Second Chance Animal Service, they suspect there are more cases of the potentially deadly infectious disease in dogs not vaccinated. The Parvovirus causes a dog to get sick very quickly with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. A puppy can die within 48 hours, after the onset of symptoms.

Some signs of parvo typically begin within 7-14 days following exposure include:

lethargy

loss of appetite

abdominal pain

fever or low body temp

vomiting

severe, bloody diarrhea

Second Chance veterinarians will be assessing the situation, providing free vaccinations and will start treatment for any dogs found to be sick.

Second Chance offers a vaccination clinic every Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 67 Mulberry Street in Springfield. To pre-register, visit www.secondchanceanimals.org/vaccine-clinics/

Parvo (canine distemper) vaccine $18

Rabies vaccine $18

Distemper vaccine $18

Nail Trimming $20

General Dewormer $20

Microchip $22

“Parvovirus can persist in the environment for months to years, and nearly all dogs will become exposed at some point throughout their lives. Some breeds have also been shown to be at an increased risk of infection including Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Labrador Retrievers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and sled dog breeds,” said Second Chance Medical Director Dr. Ashley Raymond.

“Second Chance holds community vaccine clinics to help prevent situations like this. We just held a free parvovirus vaccine clinic in Springfield two weekends ago, and another free clinic in Palmer in July. We are now working to set up additional dates and locations to stop the spread of this deadly disease,” said Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato

“Vaccination for parvovirus is highly effective and is considered a core vaccine for all dogs. Puppies as young as 6 weeks can receive their first vaccine, which should be repeated every 3-4 weeks until at least 16 weeks of age. Puppies and dogs who have not completed their vaccine series should not be out in the public (going on walks, dog parks, etc.) or around other dogs of unknown vaccine history due to risk of contracting parvovirus.” Dr. Raymond

The virus can live in the ground for up to a year and it’s resistant to weather changes, and most cleaning products. You could also put your dog at risk if you walk into your home after stepping on infected feces. Infection occurs following exposure to contaminated feces.

Dr. Raymond said “If your dog is experiencing any of these symptoms, especially if young or unvaccinated, you should call your veterinarian right away. Let them know if you think your dog has been exposed to the virus. Prognosis is variable depending on the severity of symptoms, age, concurrent illnesses, and level of care received. If your dog has been diagnosed it is recommended that other dogs in the household receive a booster vaccination immediately and are kept strictly separated from the infected dog. The home should be disinfected, and all fecal material needs to be thoroughly removed and cleaned.”