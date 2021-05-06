7 individuals caught on camera, cited for illegal dumping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials are trying to stop residents from illegally dumping their garbage throughout the city.

The photos below were released by Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office.







The Parks and Recreation Department has installed at least two cameras at various sites, and they’re expanding this measure to other locations.

Seven people have been issued citations since last October:

10/14/2020 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Hector Lopez of Springfield

10/18/2020 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Rusbel Ramos of Springfield

10/23/2020 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Raymond Descoreaux of Springfield

10/24/2020 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Raymond Descoreauz of Springfield

10/25/2020 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Raymond Descoreaux of Springfield

11/16/2020 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Renee Dingman Springfield

12/4/2020 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Juan Rivera of Springfield

2/3/2021 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v James Torrey of Orange

2/4/2021 – Issued citation to registered owner of m/v Nathaniel McPhail of Springfield

They’re accused of illegal dumping in various parts of the city, such as Dwight Street, Pinevale Street, and Newbury Street.