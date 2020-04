SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven people are without a home after a house fire took place Saturday night in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Department Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News, around 10 p.m., crews were called to 20 Parkside Street for a house fire. Due to the damage, seven residents are without a home and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Piemonte also said two other residents were taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation and two dogs have died.

PHOTOS: