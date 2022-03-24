LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 7-year-old girl wanted to help donate supplies to the people of Ukraine, so she came up with the idea to create a lemonade stand and use all the proceeds for donations!

Pioneer Valley Pediatrics in Longmeadow is collecting donations such as medical supplies, clothes, sleeping bags, and blankets for those in need in Ukraine. The donations will be sent to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow and then shipped off to Ukraine.

Seven-year-old Addie saw the office’s Facebook post asking for donations and wanted to help. She came up with the idea to raise money through a lemonade stand, then buy items she thinks kids her age would want or need. Addie designed her own lemonade stand and asked for help from her uncle to build it as an early Christmas gift to her.

Credit: Chera Hunter

Credit: Chera Hunter

Credit: Chera Hunter

Addie was able to raise $475 through the stand and used that money to buy items for girls based on what she likes and items for boys based on what her brother likes. She picked out diapers, sleeping bags, clothes and stuffed animals and donated everything to the doctor’s office drive. “Everybody needs a lovie,” she told her mother.

The Pioneer Valley Pediatrics on 123 Dwight Road in Longmeadow is still accepting donations through March 28. They are looking for donations of the following items: