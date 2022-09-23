SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from Eversource joined Source to Sea Clean up, spending hours on Friday cleaning trash and debris from the Connecticut River.

A quarter-mile stretch of the Connecticut River, starting at Riverfront park, and reaching past the Basketball Hall of Fame, is a lot cleaner now with more than 70 employees from Eversource dedicating their day to removing trash from the river banks. Eversource, supporting the Connecticut River Conservancy’s annual source to sea clean up, an effort spanning three states, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

“It’s a little outside our normal box, but it’s something that we love doing. This is a gem, this is a resource for our community. Um this is one of the best things about living in western mass is having this river, these mountains, the valleys, it’s what makes western Mass. home.” said David Velez, the Director of Field Operations at Eversource.

Eversource employees say they often find and clear items such as refrigerators, mattresses, tires, bicycles, tents, clothes and blankets. This is one of the more popular days of service for the company because many find it very rewarding, working to protect and preserve this watershed, which is home to plant and animal life, as well as a popular recreational spot.

If you’d like to roll up your sleeves, the source-to-sea clean up continues on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Slim Shade Point in Holyoke.