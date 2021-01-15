$750 million up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Major jackpots are on the line this weekend, starting with a $750 million Mega Millions drawing Friday night.

Combine that with Saturday night’s $640 million Powerball drawing, and you’re well over a $1 billion!

That “billionaire buzz” definitely had people coming out to gas stations Friday night. One man trying his luck, James Triplett from Hadley, told 22News how he would spend it if he wins.

“Try to help someone. I really would,” said Triplett. “Because you know a lot of people are in dire straights and to put a smile on somebody’s face, that would be great.”

James said this is the first ticket he’s bought ever.

Stay tuned for 22News at 11 p.m. to find out the Friday’s Mega Millions winning numbers.

