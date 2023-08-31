LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebration of Portuguese culture in Ludlow this Thursday evening, as the “Our Lady of Fatima Festa” returns for another year.

It’s a labor day weekend tradition. This is its 75th year at Our Lady of Fatima Parish on Winsor Street. The 5-day event draws in tens of thousands of people to the region to celebrate the cultural roots of Portugal. And on Thursday, the local band “Trailer Trash” performed.

“It’s amazing to see all the people come out, rejoice with us, enjoy the cuisine, the culture. The music,” said Scott Gomes-Ganhao. “It’s really passionate for the community and for all the surrounding states that come out and support this community.”

The festa is expected to wrap up on Monday. Below is a list of activities and live performances to look out for on the days to come.

Friday, September 1st Open from 5 p.m. to12 a.m. – Admission is $3 7 p.m. – Eagles Experience to perform 9:30 p.m. – Live and Let Die to perform

Saturday, September 2nd Open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Admission is $3 From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a Midway Special of one price unlimited rides Mass will be at 4 p.m. Museum to be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 7 p.m. – The Great Escape performs Fireworks will be 9:30 p.m. 10 p.m. – Rodrigo Leal to perform

Sunday, September 3rd Open from 7a.m. to 12 a.m. – Free Admission Outdoor Mass at Upper Shrine Chapel – 11 a.m. Lunch Buffet, Church Hall – opens at 11:45 a.m. Museum – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Portuguese Folk Dancing and Lisbon Marches – 3 p.m. Open Air Mass with a candlelight procession – 6:30 p.m. Starlight to perform at 9 p.m.

Monday, September 4th Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Free Admission Midway Special of one price unlimited rides – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Annual festa raffle drawing at 5:30 p.m. Guest appearance – DJ Dave Costa



Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.