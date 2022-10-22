WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware River Valley Domestic Violence Task Force will host their 7th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Saturday.

Students of Ware High School Domestic Violence Task Force will lead the walk on Saturday, because young people, ages 16-24, are at the highest risk for relationship violence. October is also domestic violence awareness month and the Task Force encourages the community to come out and show support.

Photos courtesy of Monica Moran of Ware River Valley DV Task Force- 2021 walk

Senator Anne Gobi, Representative Todd Smola, Representative Donald Berthiaume, District Attorney David Sullivan, and other community members will speak at the event. There will also be music, exhibits, and art to see or to make at the event.

The walk will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Ware, or at Ware Town Hall in case of rain.