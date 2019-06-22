7th Annual Dragon Boat Festival in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at North Riverfront Park in Springfield Saturday for the 7th annual Dragon Boat Festival.

It’s an ancient water sport that started in China, where teams powered by 20 paddlers race in fiberglass canoes.

Dragon boating dates back more than 2000 years and those who participate in the sport say it’s a perfect combination of competition and camaraderie.

Dragon Boat Racing has become increasingly popular among cancer survivors in recent years.

For Ludlow resident, Stephanie Richards, the sport is a means of therapy.

“We’ve got a bunch of survivors on our team. Talking to them and finding out their experiences it helps that you’re not the only one out there. Everbody has their own little things that they are still dealing with, so it all works out,” Richards said.

Since it began in 2013, Executive Director Ben Quick of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club said the festival has significantly grown into a cultural event with food, music and other forms of fun everyone can enjoy.

“We’ve attracted teams from all over New England, from Connecticut, Rhode Island and even further away, I mean how many times do you get to do something new that’s fun and exciting and that anyone can do,” Quick said.