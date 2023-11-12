SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A race is being held in Springfield on Sunday to remember a fallen hero.

Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan gave his life while defending his country back in 2015. Sullivan died during an attack on a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to a news release from Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant.

He was a three-time Purple Heart recipient, Navy and Marine Corps Medal, and Iraq veteran. On Sunday, people will be gathering at East Forest Parks Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant for a 5k run and 2-mile walk to remember all he has done for the country.

The money raised from this event will benefit the Gunnery Sargeant Sullivan Scholarship Fund at Pope Francis High School and the Galaxy Council’s support of the Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

“I wanted to honor my brother in a way that preserved his memory, continued to develop and invest in our community, and supported the military and the country for which Tommy gave his life,” said Joe Sullivan, Thomas Sullivan’s brother.

Registration for the event starts at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 10:00 a.m. The cost is $30.00 on the day of the race, and participants and donors can register at their website.