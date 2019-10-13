Expect heavy traffic as Columbus Day weekend is finally here

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Columbus Day weekend and that means thousands of people are traveling around New England to enjoy fall activities.

Traffic will be notoriously heavy so if you are headed out for fall activities, prepare for quite a few people on the road. Many people try and fit in one last long weekend away before the colder weather sets in and many of that travel is done by car.

This is usually a big business weekend along the Mohawk Trail in Franklin County. Thousands will be traveling there to see the fall foliage.

According to AAA, gas prices in the northeast have been dropping in recent weeks and are 35 cents lower than they were last year.

MassDOT will also be offering free coffee at its 18 service plazas in Massachusetts including all 11 service plazas along I-90. until 5:00 a.m. Monday.