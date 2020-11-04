7th Hampden District seat still open as both candidates declare victory

(WWLP) – The 7th Hampden District seat is still up for grabs even though both candidates have declared victory.

On the ballot for 7th Hampden district are Democrat Jake Oliveira and Republican James “Chip” Harrington. The winner will replace Longtime Ludlow State Rep. Thomas Petrolati who decided not to run for reelection.

Our latest numbers show that Oliviera took 50.3 percent of the votes, while Harrington received 49.7 percent, 100 percent precincts reporting. But there hasn’t been an official decision as to who actually won.

22News Political Consultant Tony Cignoli said, “It’s unusual in Massachusetts to have a cliffhanger like this in this particular race. Two very good candidates, two well-known individuals, who have done an awful lot in their communities. If you want to talk about community activism. That’s Oliveira and Harrington.”

Cignoli said there are many communities that taking are longer to process ballots, especially the smaller ones in the region.

The 7th Hampden District includes Ludlow, Belchertown, areas of Indian Orchard, Springfield, and Chicopee.