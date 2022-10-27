HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony.

The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.

Over 80 people were nominated this year, and eight were officially chosen from different institutions to be honored at this year’s event.

“People who are in healthcare, they do a remarkable job. Most people know their stories, but a lot of them go untold. I don’t think we can thank the people in the healthcare community enough,” said George O’Brien of BusinessWest.

Honored at the event Thursday night was the following people: