8 new firefighters sworn into Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department swore in eight new firefighters Thursday morning.

The following recruits were sworn in by Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J Calvi and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno at the Raymond M. Sullivan Public Safety Complex at 11:15 a.m.:

Melquan Bland

Daniel Christensen

Joshua Cruz-Birriel

Dominic Grilli

Quentin Jones

Luis Ovalle

Wilson Pearson

Alydyn Ruth

“My congratulations and thanks to our brave and dedicated Fire Department personnel and their families. On behalf of the residents of our great city, we thank you for your continued efforts in keeping our community safe and we truly appreciate your service to our Springfield. Godspeed.” Mayor Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.

(Photo: Springfield FD)

“Congratulations to all of our newest recruits. On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, we are all looking forward to working together on behalf of our residents. All of the new recruits have a bright future with our SFD and I wish to congratulate all of them and their families. Job well done,” Commissioner Calvi said.