SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 30 Hebron Street for a house fire on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, eight people are now without a home and are being assisted by the Red Cross. One person was taken to the hospital due to inhaling smoke.

Springfield Fire Department

The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad determined that the cause of the fire was a malfunction in the service panel.