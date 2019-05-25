8 Springfield residents without home after fire on Biltmore St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eight Springfield residents were forced out of their home after a fire on Biltmore Street Friday night.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger said crews were called to a fire in the area of 38-40 Biltmore St., where they found a heavy fire at the rear of a two-family home around 9:28 p.m.

No injuries were reported but the fire caused about $75,000 in damages.

Four adults on the first floor and four adults of the second floor of the two-family home are being assisted by the local Red Cross, Leger said.

The fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad have not determined the cause of the fire.

