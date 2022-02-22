WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 8-year-old girl from Westfield is being recognized for her efforts in replacing a beloved tree at her school, that fell during a storm last year.

Munger Hill Elementary School second grader Temperance Freeman met with Senator John Velis on Tuesday to receive a citation from the Senate, and a monetary donation toward replacing the tree.

Temperance told 22News that students at the school loved to sit under the old tree for shade, and they even used the bark to make crafts.

“It’s really exciting to have the tree, and to have a new one, and replace the old tree but also, a lot of work”, Temperance said.

“When I see people in the community, especially the community that’s home for me, doing stuff like this that’s gonna have an impact for years and years and years, I think that’s a really beautiful thing”, Sen. Velis told 22News.

Her fundraising goal was $800 but she ended up raising $1,300. With the extra money, Temperance says she plans to buy a bench and a bird bath to go along with the new tree.