80 deaths at Soldiers’ Home nearly a month after report of Covid-19 outbreak at facility

In this March 31, 2020 photo, cleaners unwrap their protective gear as they leave the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Office of Health and Human Services has reported three more veteran resident deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, bringing the total to 80 on Tuesday.

According to the state, out of the 80 who passed away, 68 tested positive for Covid-19, 11 tested negative and one cause of death is unknown.

Tuesday’s deaths include two residents who tested positive for the virus and one who tested negative and was being treated at the hospital.

Eighty-two veterans currently test positive for Covid-19. The following numbers were reported by HHS on Tuesday:

82 veteran residents have tested positive

61 veteran residents have tested negative

3 veteran residents have pending tests

On March 30, 22News learned 11 veterans at the facility had died, some from Covid-19 and employees who were infected.

There are currently 106 veteran residents at the Soldiers’ Home, 40 are offside including seven who are receiving acute care offsite, and 33 residents at a skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center.

The number of employees who’ve tested positive for Covid-19 remains at 81.

Several investigations into the Covid-19 outbreak and deaths at the facility are underway. The Superintendent of the facility, Bennett Walsh, has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

He said he and his staff did no wrongdoing in the situation at the facility.