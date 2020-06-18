81 Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veterans recover from Covid-19 as cases continue to drop

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of Covid-19 cases at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has dropped significantly as veterans who were infected continue to recover, the Office of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

According to the state, retesting results at both the Soldiers’ Home and Holyoke Medical Center showed only three veteran residents with Covid-19 as of Wednesday. A total of 81 veterans have recovered from Covid-19 since the outbreak began at the facility.

The current status of all residents reported by state:

3 veterans are positive (across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center)

65 veterans tested negative (meaning that they have always tested negative

81 veterans have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered

1 veteran has refused testing

There are 121 veterans onsite and 29 are offsite. Twenty-seven veterans are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center and two others are receiving acute care offsite.

The death toll at the Soldiers home reached 96 on Tuesday after the state reported the passing of a veteran who recovered from the virus. Out of the 96, 76 tested positive for Covid-19, 17 were negative, one is unknown, and two recovered.

There are now only two employees with Covid-19, a big drop from the over 80 who tested positive when the outbreak began.

Limited outdoor visitations at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke resumed on Tuesday with 20 slots each day for veterans to see their loved ones, along with video visits.