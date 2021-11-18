81-year-old woman’s purse stolen at Holyoke Mall, “Sorry, but this is a robbery”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon where an 81-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and had her purse stolen.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called to the Macy’s at the Holyoke Mall around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They discovered that a person, described as a white man, allegedly approach an 81-year-old woman from behind and said, “Sorry, but this is a robbery.” The suspect then allegedly pushed her to the ground and stole her purse.

The man left the area with another person, also described as a white man. Witnesses told police they left towards the direction of West Springfield.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her right arm but refused medical treatment.

Holyoke Police are working with West Springfield police to investigate the incident, after a recent increase in purse snatching thefts was recently reported near the Riverdale Plaza. Women in their late 50’s to late 80’s that were alone have been victims to purse thefts in the area of the Riverdale Shops, Costco and Table & Vine parking lots. All incidents have occurred in the late afternoon to early evening.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at (413)322-6900. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “solve” plus your message. Text “END” once you are done with your message.